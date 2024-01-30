Kargil district to get new police chief

Kargil, Jan 30: After Leh, Kargil is also set to get a new district police chief.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has carried out a significant administrative overhaul, ordering transfer and posting for 13 IAS and 17 IPS Officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre including two from Delhi to Ladakh while swapping an IPS officer each between J&K and Ladakh.

As per the order, Shiv Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer has been shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh while Anayat Ali Chowdhary, an IPS officer of 2017 batch of AGMUT cadre and presently posted as SSP Kargil, has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir from Ladakh. Official sources said that after the transfer of current Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anayat Ali Chowdhary from Ladakh to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Kargil district is set to get a new district police head.

Anayat Ali Chowdhury an IPS officer of batch 2017 was posted in Kargil in January 2021. During his tenure as SSP Kargil, the offcer did an outstanding work over maintaining law and order, curbing social crimes and being part of conducting a peaceful and smooth 5th LAHDC-Kargil elections.

The government has also ordered repatriation of another senior police officer of a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank Ch Iftikhar Ahmad posted in Kargil district to Jammu and Kashmir while as another SP rank officer from Jammu and Kashmir Farhan Jehanzeb Naqash has been transferred to Ladakh on deputation. Ch Iftikhar Ahmad was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police Kargil district. ” In the interest of administration, Ch Iftikhar Ahmad, SP, presently on deputation to the Union territory of Ladakh, in terms of the Government Order No.232-Home of 2021 dated 07.10.2021, is hereby repatriated to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” Reads an order by the Department of Home, Jammu and Kashmir Government. Consequent upon the above, Shri Farhan Jehanzeb Naqash, SP (JKPS-116023), is hereby deputed to the Union territory of Ladakh from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect, for a period of two years or till the final apportionment is made in terms of Section 89(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act, 2019,” it states further.