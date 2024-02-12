3 siblings die in Ramban fire mishap

Ramban, Feb 12: Three sisters died in an overnight fire incident at Ramsoo-sub division of Ramban district, a top official said Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that an unfortunate fire incident took place during the night at Tajnihal area of Ukherhal tehsil in which three siblings died.

“Three sisters were sleeping in the third storey of house, which catched fire in the night and all all of them burnt alive.”

He said the house has also been damaged in the incident.

“Teams have been deputed and all possible help will be provided to family,” DC said.

The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Saniya, 14 year old Bisma and 12 year old Saika, daughters of Abdul Latief Lone, resident of Tajnihal—(KNO)