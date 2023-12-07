Altaf Bukhari to contest from north Kashmir parliamentary seat for Apni Party

Bandipora, Dec 07: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari will contest the parliamentary election from north Kashmir, the party announced on Tuesday.

The decision was made after a party consensus, Dilawar Mir announced during a convention in Bandipora district, which was attended by a large number of the party supporters and workers.

While addressing the convention, senior Apni Party leader Dilawar Mir urged the people of north Kashmir to vote for Bukhari and ensure his victory with a huge margin.

Mir said the party’s sole aim was to bring development, employment, and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Altaf Bukhari said he would fight for equal rights for the people of the region and work for their welfare.

Bukhari reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir’s future was with India and that his party would not indulge in false promises or emotional slogans.

He said his party was ready to cooperate with any other party for the development of Kashmir.

He also launched a scathing attack on the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of playing politics of deceit and lying to the people.