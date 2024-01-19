Anti-militancy operations to remain top priority: ADGP Jammu Zone

Srinagar, Jan 19: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain Friday said that anti-militancy operations in the region will remain top priority for police and security forces.

ADGP Jammu Zone expressed these remarks while chairing a security and crime review meeting at Conference Hall DPO Poonch. He was accompanied by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Dr. Haseeb Mughal.

During the meeting SSP Poonch gave a detailed briefing on PPT to ADGP regarding the steps being taken to carry out the anti-militancy operations and flush out the militancy from the district.

The aim and objectives of the meeting was to discuss the recent attack on security forces.

It is evident that the terrorism is showing revival trend in the district, but, both police and security forces have to put in place all counter measures to contain the issue right at its inception.

ADGP Jammu Zone stressed upon the need to keep a sharp look over the each and every subversive activities happening in Poonch district. He said the enemy country is always on hunt to disturb peace and tranquillity in one way or the other in this district.