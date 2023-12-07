At minus 2.6 degree celsius, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Srinagar, Dec 07: The night temperature has plummeted further in Kashmir parts with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording the coldest night of the season at minus 2.6 degree Celsius.

As per the details, a few other places of Kashmir including Qazigund and Kupwara, also recorded the coldest night of the season.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled at minus 2.2 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degree Celsius was recorded.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a low of minus 4.9 degree Celsius while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1 degree Celsius—(KNO)