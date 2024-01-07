‘Boycott Maldives’ trends amidst concerns over country’s growing ties with China

New Delhi, Jan 07: In the picturesque Lakshadweep archipelago, Prime Minister Modi’s idyllic New Year’s snapshots have not only captivated the internet but have also sparked a subtle yet noticeable wave of sentiments advocating a “Boycott Maldives” movement among Indian netizens.

This phenomenon raises questions about the potential fallout from the recent political shift in the Maldives towards a pro-China stance, symbolized by the victorious government’s election slogan, “India Out from Maldives.”

The juxtaposition of Lakshadweep and Maldives tourism, triggered by the Prime Minister’s photogenic moments on pristine beaches, is steering the narrative towards portraying Lakshadweep as a potential alternative for Indian tourists.

While the comparison may be premature due to infrastructure disparities, the symbolism is unmistakable and hints at a re-evaluation of Indian preferences in the region.

Simultaneously, the “Boycott Maldives” sentiment gains momentum as a reaction to recent statements and actions by the Maldivian government. An outspoken minister’s critique of Prime Minister Modi drew massive backlash from the citizens.

Additionally, the decision not to renew the hydrographic survey agreement with the Indian Navy and the call for the departure of an Indian security team has sent ripples of concern through New Delhi.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) will take over hydrographic works from next June, coinciding with Beijing’s request to conduct deep-water exploration in the Southern Indian Ocean. This development has raised concerns in New Delhi regarding potential surveillance activities by Chinese research vessels.

Of the latest incidents is the new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s deviation from the traditional diplomatic protocol of visiting India first. Instead, he opted for a visit to China, a move that has raised eyebrows and underlines the shifting dynamics in the Indian Ocean region.

This diplomatic pivot is compounded by the President’s intent to reduce the Indian footprint in the country, altering the longstanding “India first” policy.

Last month, Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu voiced concerns over the slow progress of the Thilamale Bridge construction, a project assigned to an Indian company.

Initially contracted by the previous Maldivian administration, the project has encountered delays, prompting President Muizzu to seek expedited completion. The anticipated completion date has now been pushed to late 2026 or early 2027, representing a departure from the project’s original timeline.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, President Muizzu formally requested an expedited completion of the project, deeming it the most favourable outcome for both nations. He highlighted, “I had officially conveyed that we want to expedite the bridge project. That it was the most favourable outcome for both nations.”

On the sidelines of COP28, President Muizzu and Prime Minister Modi agreed to establish a core group aimed at enhancing the India-Maldives partnership, focusing on economic relations, development cooperation, and people-to-people ties. Despite the agreement, the recent actions by President Muizzu have sparked concerns about the Maldives’ shifting stance towards India.

The decision to withdraw Indian troops, opt for Turkey’s visit and now China over India for the first official visits, and not renew the joint hydrographic agreement with India raises questions about the priorities of the new Maldivian government. The Maldives also skipped a meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave.

This series of actions, viewed in the context of China’s increasing influence in the region, has geopolitical observers closely monitoring India’s response, given the strategic importance of the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

The Maldivian government’s emphasis on infrastructure development in collaboration with China’s One Belt and Road Project further amplifies concerns in New Delhi. Although the specific projects are yet to be disclosed, the ambitious plans announced by President Muizzu, including relocating the seaplane terminal and constructing bridges and rail systems, signal a significant shift towards aligning the Maldives with China’s broader strategic objectives.

President Muizzu’s visit to China on January 8 is expected to yield cooperative agreements in politics, economy, culture, and political development. The prospect of reaching a new level of bilateral relations with China raises eyebrows in India, as it navigates the delicate balance of maintaining regional influence in the face of China’s expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean.

It is nearly clear that the Maldives, under President Muizzu, appears inclined towards closer ties with China, signified by his visit to Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping. China’s extensive investments in the Maldives, amounting to approximately $1.3 billion, have made it the island nation’s largest external creditor.

As India observes this geopolitical realignment, the “Boycott Maldives” sentiment grows on social media. The temporary shutdown of key Maldivian government websites amid this online discourse adds a layer of intrigue, leaving room for speculation about cyber interference or heightened tensions.

As these developments unfold, regional geopolitics observers remain attentive to the evolving relationship between the Maldives and major powers in the region, recognizing the strategic importance of the Maldives and its impact on the broader Indian Ocean dynamics.

The parallels drawn between Maldives and Lakshadweep tourism, the altered diplomatic protocol, and the strategic realignment towards China all contribute to a complex narrative that demands careful analysis.

In conclusion, the rising tide of the “Boycott Maldives” sentiment reflects not only online outrage but also underscores the evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean. India faces the challenge of recalibrating its approach to the Maldives amid China’s expanding influence, emphasizing the need for nuanced diplomacy and strategic foresight in the region.