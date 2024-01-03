Srinagar, Jan 3: All states and Union Territories of India are witnessing a surge in online scams and financial frauds, with numerous citizens across the country falling prey to these elaborate schemes.

In recent months, there have been alarming reports of individuals losing substantial amounts of money, sometimes amounting to lakhs and even crores of rupees, to online fraudsters.

To combat this growing menace, the government has taken a decisive step by blocking 70 lakh mobile numbers reportedly involved in cybercrime or financial frauds.

In response to the rising number of cyber fraud cases involving fake SIM cards, the government has implemented stringent measures with modified guidelines for acquiring SIM cards, effective from January 1.

The move is aimed at enhancing security and preventing fraudulent activities associated with the misuse of SIM cards.

Under the new rules, individuals wishing to purchase a SIM card must now undergo virtual Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before completing the transaction.

This measure is expected to make it more challenging for fraudulent SIM cards to circulate in the market, ultimately curbing cyber fraud and scams that exploit such fake SIM cards.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) would play a more active role in monitoring SIM card sellers.

In the event of any future fraud cases, the NIA would be involved, and sellers required to provide information about the sale point of the SIM card in question.

This additional layer of scrutiny aims to strengthen investigations and deter fraudulent activities.

The new regulations mandate that franchisees, distributors, and point-of-sale agents register themselves under the revised SIM card guidelines.

Starting January 1, 2024, non-compliance with the registration process would result in a ban on sales for these entities.

Telecom dealers and agents have been given a grace period of a year to complete the registration process, ensuring a smooth transition to the new regulatory framework.

The government’s decision reflects a commitment to tackling cybercrimes and protecting citizens from fraudulent activities facilitated by fake SIM cards.

By introducing these measures, authorities aim to create a more secure telecommunications environment, safeguarding individuals from the financial and personal risks associated with cyber fraud. As individuals adapt to the changes, the implementation of virtual KYC and increased monitoring is expected to mark a significant step forward in the ongoing battle against cybercrimes in the country.