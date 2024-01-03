10-marla land of terror accused attached in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar, Jan 3: A 10-marla land of a terror accused was attached in Ganderbal on Wednesday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police in Ganderbal took action by attaching land measuring 10 marlas falling under Survey and Khasra No 984 situated at Revenue Estate Wakoora belonging to Lateef Ahmad Kambay, son of Ghulam Muhammad Kambay of Wakoora, in pursuance to orders passed by the Court of Additional Session Judge (Special Judge designated under NIA Act) Ganderbal vide CNR No JKGB010005642024 dated December 29, 2023, in Case FIR No 110/2022 under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 13, 18, 23, 38, and 39 of the UA (P) Act, and 7/25 of the I A Act, 207 M V Act of Police Station Ganderbal.

It said that this step was part of ongoing efforts to address activities falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The statement said that the accused was currently under trial and lodged at Central Jail Srinagar.

It said that the property was attached under Section 33 (1) of the UA (P) Act.

The statement said that the attachment follows the due legal process outlined in the UA (P) Act.