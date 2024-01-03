4 feeding services’ officers promoted to Time scale of JKAS

Jammu, Jan 3: Four officers of departmental feeding services have been promoted to the Time scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

“In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service Rules, 2008, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment (by promotion) of these officers of departmental feeding services to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service [(Level 11 (67700-208700)], notionally from January 1, 2023 and on regular basis from October 19, 2023,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary.

The officers promoted included NarisinghDayalVerma from J&K Handloom (G) Service and AltafHussainBhat; GulAfshanNighat and Ibad-ur-Rehman from J&K Social Welfare (G) Service.

“Consequent upon this, it is hereby ordered that these officers shall continue at their present places of posting(s), till further orders,” GAD order read.