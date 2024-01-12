Anantnag, Jan 12: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police busted a drug module by arresting three members of a family in Anantnag and recovered huge consignment of contraband, psychotropic substance from their possession.

Police in Anantnag received an information through reliable sources that a family comprising parents and their son namely Mohd Ramzan Ganai, Shahzada Akhter and Zubair Ramzan Ganai, residents of Seer Hamdan Mattan under a well-planned criminal conspiracy are continuously indulging in illegal trade of illicit alcohol as well as of cannabis charas powder.

Reliable sources also revealed that the trio have concealed huge quantities of illicit alcohol as well as illicit cannabis charas powder in specially made hideouts in their residential house, Swift Dzire car, Baleno car and motorcycle. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Mattan and investigation was initiated.

Accordingly, a search team comprising Anantnag Police and Executive Magistrate concerned raided the spot. During the search of the house, the police party recovered about 9.27 kgs of charas powder and 867 bottles of illicit alcohol which was seized on spot. All three accused persons were arrested.

Vehicles Swift Dzire, Baleno car, KTM Motorcycle and cash amount of Rs 13325, believed to be proceeds of narcotics , were seized. Further investigation in the instant case is going on.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.

Meanwhile while continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Kulgam arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party headed by SHO Police Station Qazigund along with Incharge PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Alstop Chowk intercepted a vehicle bearing Registration No JK14B-2204 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Aabid Hussain Peer resident of Soaf Shali, Anantnag and Sohail Ahmad Wani resident of Dhamal Anantnag. During checking, officers were able to recover 5 grams of heroin like contraband substance from their possession. Both persons were arrested and shifted to PS where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 05/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated. Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler in south Kashmir’s Shopian district and recovered contraband worth Rs one crore from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Niakoo, a resident of Saidopra Bala Shopian. A police official said that police had set up a check post at Narwaw- Rawalpora to carry out checking of vehicles passing through the area.

“A SUV Thar ( HP52D 5551) was waved down and during the checking, a contraband ( brown sugar ) weighing 748 grams worth Rs 1. 05 crore in black market was recovered from his possession”, said the official.

A case under FIR No. 11/2024 U/S 8/21 NDPS has been registered in this connection.