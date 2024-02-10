Editors Guild of India condemns attack on senior journalist Nikhil in Pune

Srinagar, Feb 10: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist Mr. Nikhil Wagle in the city of Pune on Friday.

The Guild in a statement issued said the car in which the veteran journalist was travelling to attend an event was attacked by some persons, allegedly members of a political party who were reportedly angered by an opinion that Mr. Wagle had expressed on a social media platform.

“Mr. Wagle’s views are his views, but to attack him for voicing his opinion is unjust, illegal, and deplorable,” statement said and added, “The Editors Guild called on the administration in Pune and the Maharashtra government to book the guilty. They must also ensure the safety of Mr. Wagle and protect his right to express his views as enshrined in our Constitution”.

Further, the Guild is concerned that FIRs have been registered against Mr. Wagle under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vishrambaug Police Station.

The Guild reiterated its deep concerns on the misuse of criminal laws against journalists in an effort to intimidate and harass them.

“We urge law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint before registering complaints against journalist as an FIR, lest the process of investigation becomes a punishment itself,” the statement reads.