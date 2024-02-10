4 injured in Uri accident, 2 critical

Baramulla, Feb 10: Four persons were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday afternoon.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the accident took place in Garkoot area of Uri.

He said that soon after the incident locals and a police party reached to the spot and evacuated the injured persons to sub district hospital Uri for necessary treatment.

Two among the four persons are critically injured and they have been referred to GMC Baramulla.