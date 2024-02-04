Fire incident engulfs eight shops in Army complex in Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 04: In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out at an Army shopping complex in Kupwara district, resulting in the destruction of eight shops.

The incident occurred at around 1 o’clock in the intervening night of February 3 and 4.

Reliable sources told Srinagar based news gathering agency Kashmir Scroll (KS), the fire broke out at Shopping Complex 28 INF. Div (Army Camp) Zangli, Kupwara. Fire and emergency services from district Kupwara promptly responded and were able to bring the fire under control after several hours of effort.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation has been conducted to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the incident the official sources added.