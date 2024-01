Poonch, Jan 12: Eleven passengers were injured after a tempo they were travelling in met with an accident at Pamrote in Surankote sub division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place late evening when a tempo traveller bearing registration number JK14A 9642 fell into a deep gorge at Kote morh in Pamrote.

Eleven passengers travelling in the ill-fated vehicle were injured. They were moved to sub district hospital Surankote for treatment.