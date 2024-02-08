Explosives, ammunition recovered in Sopore: Police

Srinagar, Feb 08: Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered explosives and ammunition in Krankshivan locality of Sopore during a search operation.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) police said that search operation was launched by police, army and CRPF in Krankshiven colony today morning.

He said that during the search operation explosive material, IEDs, a rusted pistol with a magazine and ammunition of SLR/AK47/pistol were found at the residence of one Rashid Najar.

The official said that Rashid is the brother of the deceased terrorist Qayoom Najar.