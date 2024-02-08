In Frames: Skiing Returns Home

Mubashir Khan / GK
Mubashir Khan

February 8, 2024
Laughs and screams and snow and skiing are back on the hills of Gulmarg along the Pir Panjal range in north of Kashmir after a fearful start of the winter this year took life out from the famous ski-resort. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
Draped in white and dotted with skiers and skateboarders, young and adults, some first-timers, some learned donning red, blue, yellow, green, blue, pink jackets and pullovers, infused vibrancy onto Gulmarg’s lower ski-slope or baby slope. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
While skiers were driven by adrenaline rush on one flank, groups of people were being pulled by sledge-pullers on the other flank of the slope. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
A trainer steers a young skier along the Phase-One slope. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
Chopper lands as billows of snow rise from the helipad in Gulmarg. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
“Gulmarg is alive again, God breathed life to this place which seemed dead a fort-night ago,” said Aqeel Khan, a 27-year-old sledge puller. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
The day ended with skiers from Phase II and Phase-one going down in a symmetry, adding to the brilliance and beauty of the place. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

