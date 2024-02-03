In Pictures: Life Amid Snow Flurry in Srinagar

It has been snowing flurries since Saturday morning in Srinagar, taking pace out from the daily life in the city. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Notwithstanding the weather, security forces maintained checks and searches near Amira Kadal. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Although limited, people in markets were mostly seen purchasing vegetables, and other food items in apprehension of the National Highway getting blocked resulting in the market inflation. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

A Spicy Bread or Masaal Tcsot seller waits amid light snowfall near Amira Kadal. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

A cop registers an online fine against a wrongly parked car near Amira Kadal. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Umbrellas hang as the flea-market near Jehangir Chowk witnesses low flow of people amid wet weather. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

However, among those present, many were seen thronging vendors selling warm clothes at reasonable prices. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

An earth-mover stays parked in Jehangir Chowk as snowfall forces officials to pause ongoing works under ‘Smart City’. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

A boy walks back home from coaching classes in City’s Downtown area. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Children walk back home from seminary in Srinagar’s Downtown area. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

A migrant-worker makes a snowball as little snow is seen accumulated over bricks in Srinagar’s Malarat area. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Vendors selling dried vegetables or Hoakh Suen said today was a good day business, as people in Kashmir cherish the delicacies and benefits of these dried veggies amid snow. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Likewise, tea sellers too witnessed good rush of people as the weather forces people to stay warm. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

A shopkeeper warms himself with a firepot (Kanger) in Khan-Kha area of Srinagar. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

But for Abdul Khaliq, there is still a journey to cover before the septuagenarian reaches Nowhatta as he pushes his hand-cart filled with gunny sacks and cardboard. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

The wet season also enabled Abdul Rahman of Kulgam to make some bucks, as people in Srinagar thought to consolidate or repair their fire-pots (kanger). Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Normally over-crowded, Habba Kadal market also witnessed a thin flow of people, vendors told Greater Kashmir. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Amid snow, police personnel don’t let their guard down and check a vehicle over Habbal Kadal. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK