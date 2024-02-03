In Pictures: Life Amid Snow Flurry in Srinagar

With only snow flurries in Srinagar, people were seen staring with hopeful eyes at sky, asking for more, thick snowfall as prolonged dry spell finally came to end for the summer capital. Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK
Author Avatar

HASEEB IBN HAMEED

February 3, 2024 9:24 pm No Comments

It has been snowing flurries since Saturday morning in Srinagar, taking pace out from the daily life in the city. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Notwithstanding the weather, security forces maintained checks and searches near Amira Kadal. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Although limited, people in markets were mostly seen purchasing vegetables, and other food items in apprehension of the National Highway getting blocked resulting in the market inflation. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

A Spicy Bread or Masaal Tcsot seller waits amid light snowfall near Amira Kadal. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

 

A cop registers an online fine against a wrongly parked car near Amira Kadal. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Umbrellas hang as the flea-market near Jehangir Chowk witnesses low flow of people amid wet weather. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

However, among those present, many were seen thronging vendors selling warm clothes at reasonable prices. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

 

An earth-mover stays parked in Jehangir Chowk as snowfall forces officials to pause ongoing works under ‘Smart City’. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

A boy walks back home from coaching classes in City’s Downtown area. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Children walk back home from seminary in Srinagar’s Downtown area. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

A migrant-worker makes a snowball as little snow is seen accumulated over bricks in Srinagar’s Malarat area. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Vendors selling dried vegetables or Hoakh Suen said today was a good day business, as people in Kashmir cherish the delicacies and benefits of these dried veggies amid snow. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Likewise, tea sellers too witnessed good rush of people as the weather forces people to stay warm. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

 

A shopkeeper warms himself with a firepot (Kanger) in Khan-Kha area of Srinagar. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

 

But for Abdul Khaliq, there is still a journey to cover before the septuagenarian reaches Nowhatta as he pushes his hand-cart filled with gunny sacks and cardboard. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

The wet season also enabled Abdul Rahman of Kulgam to make some bucks, as people in Srinagar thought to consolidate or repair their fire-pots (kanger). Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Normally over-crowded, Habba Kadal market also witnessed a thin flow of people, vendors told Greater Kashmir. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

Amid snow, police personnel don’t let their guard down and check a vehicle over Habbal Kadal. Photo: Haseeb Ibn Hameed/ GK

