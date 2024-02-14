India and Madagascar Strengthen Ties at World Governments Summit: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

New Delhi, Feb 14: At the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the President of Madagascar, Mr. Andry Rajoelina. Marking their first-ever encounter, this meeting underscored the strengthening ties between India and Madagascar.

During their discussions, both leaders highlighted the enduring and friendly relations that have historically linked the two nations. They explored avenues to enhance bilateral relations further and lauded the ongoing cooperation in various global platforms, including the United Nations.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s dedication to bolstering the India-Madagascar partnership, aligning with India’s Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). He emphasized India’s role as a steadfast ally in Madagascar’s development, showcasing the solidarity between the two developing countries within the Indian Ocean Region.

Madagascar is the fourth largest island in the world having strategic location in the southwest Indian Ocean. The island of Madagascar is a prime location for operations in the western Indian Ocean or along the eastern coast of Africa. The island has become more important after majority of the commercial ships have diverted their route from Red sea and pass through Madagascar also borders the Mozambique Channel, once a primary trading route between Asia, Europe, and the Americas before the opening of the Suez.

Additionally, Madagascar features some of Earth’s most amazing and diverse life. Isolated for nearly 90 million years, the plants and animals of Madagascar evolved their own unique characteristics, not found elsewhere on the planet.