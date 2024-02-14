Prime Minister Modi’s Bilateral Discussions with UAE Leaders UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai

UAE, February 14, 2024: Prime Minister Engages in Productive Talks with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai. The meeting, characterized by warmth and cordiality, saw both leaders exchanging pleasantries before delving into discussions on diverse topics. Key areas of focus included bilateral cooperation spanning trade and investment, technology, education, and fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi and the Vice President & PM of UAE virtually laid the foundation stone for Bharat Mart in Jebel Ali deepening India’s economic linkages with the UAE and the world. Bharat Mart, a hybrid marketplace for Indian businesses will provide them access to global markets by leveraging the strategic locations and strengths in logistics of Jebel Ali Port.

On the initial day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi conducted a bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which multiple Memoranda of Understanding were exchanged, enhancing the strategic partnership between India and the UAE. Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reflected on the significant progress made in various fields through the partnership. The meeting was attended by key Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Further demonstrating the depth of India-UAE collaboration, Prime Minister Modi engaged with the inaugural cohort of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, praising the initiative for bridging the educational gap between the two nations. He also addressed a massive Indian diaspora at the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event held at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the cultural bonds shared by the Indian community in the UAE.