PM Modi Proposes Inclusive Governance and Global Collaboration at World Governments Summit to Address Global Challenges

UAE, February 14, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a keynote address on the topic “Government Acceleration and transformations” at the summit, where India holds the status of ‘guest of honour’ country alongside Turkey and Qatar.

As PM Modi stepped onto the summit stage on its final day, a resounding acclaim greeted the leader, demonstrating his widespread acceptance and popularity.

Modi delivered the keynote address to the World Governments Summit for the second time, expressing gratitude to Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Highlighting the visionary leadership of Zayed and Dubai’s role as an economic epicentre, Modi commended the success of the summit.

He addressed the challenges of the 21st century, emphasizing the importance of inclusive, technologically adept, clean, and corruption-free governance to tackle issues ranging from terrorism to climate change.

Modi shared insights from his 23 years in governance, advocating for a “minimum government, maximum governance” approach and emphasizing grassroots participation in projects.

The prime minister said, “The way Dubai is becoming the global epicentre of the global economy, commerce and technology is a big thing. I believe that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people’s lives is minimal. My biggest principle has been ‘Minimum government, maximum governance. I have always emphasised creating an environment in which a sense of enterprise and energy in the citizens grows.”

He showcased India’s achievements in financial inclusion, women’s empowerment, and youth development, attributing them to innovative governance models.

Modi underlined India’s commitment to environmental sustainability, advocating for a pro-people approach and global cooperation on climate issues. He called for cohesive collaboration among nations, especially in addressing the concerns of developing countries, taking the Global South along, and tackling global challenges such as cybercrime and terrorism.

Reflecting on his G20 presidency experience, Modi urged collective action and mutual learning to achieve the summit’s objectives of fostering collaboration and progress by reiterating the slogan of “Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas”.

The World Governments Summit 2024 was held between Feb 12-14 with the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ and saw conversations that involved top governments, international organizations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.

International cooperation enables governments to identify innovative solutions for future challenges– further rippling to inspire and empower the next generation of governments.

Background on the World Government Summit

The World Governments Summit (WGS) has emerged as a pivotal global event aimed at fostering international cooperation and shaping the trajectory of governments for the betterment of humanity. Established by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the summit has evolved into a highly anticipated gathering, drawing attention from governments, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

With each passing year, the WGS has gained prominence, serving as a catalyst for dialogue and collaboration on pressing global challenges. In the context of an increasingly complex socio-economic landscape and the rapid advancement of technology, the summit provides a platform to address pertinent issues and explore innovative solutions.

Key themes for WGS2024 include government transformation, AI, future economies, societal development, sustainability, urbanization, and global health priorities. By convening stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, the summit aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote best practices, and inspire innovative approaches to governance.

Since its inception in 2013, the WGS has witnessed remarkable growth and evolution. From its inaugural edition to the present day, the summit has attracted prominent speakers, thought leaders, and participants from around the world. Prominent milestones include the establishment of the Museum of Future Government Services and the introduction of the ‘Best Minister in the World’ award.

Partnering with international organizations such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, the WGS has expanded its reach and influence, fostering a global dialogue on issues ranging from climate change to youth empowerment.

With each iteration, the summit continues to evolve, reflecting changing global priorities and emerging trends. By inspiring new generations of leaders and promoting innovative solutions, the WGS remains committed to shaping a more sustainable and secure future for all.