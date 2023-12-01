Interstate roads passing through J&K’s Bhaderwah closed after fresh snowfall

Bhaderwah, Dec 01: Following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Bhadarwah valley yesterday, the administration had to take the decision to close the interstate Bhadarwah-Pathankot and Bhadarwah-Chamba roads.

ADC Dilmir Choudhary stated that both the Bhadarwah-Chamba road, connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Himachal Pradesh, and the Bhadarwah-Pathankot alternate national highway, linking the UT with Punjab, were shut down due to the fresh snowfall on Thursday.

The Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road, passing through Padri Gali pass at a height of 11,800 ft above sea level, and the Bhaderwah-Pathankot highway, with its highest point at Chattergalla located 12,000 ft above sea level, experienced over 2 to 3.5 ft of snowfall overnight. The decision to close these routes was made by the additional district administration to ensure the safety of visitors and passengers.

Despite the road closures, a significant number of tourists from different parts of the country were observed enjoying the fresh snow at the famous Guldanda meadow located on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot highway. The administration had cleared the snow up to this tourist spot, accommodating the influx of visitors.