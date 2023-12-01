Suresh Raina appointed as youth voter awareness Ambassador of J&K

Srinagar, Dec 01: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K Pandurang K Pole on Friday appointed former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina as youth voter awareness Ambassador for the Union Territory.

While presenting a letter to Raina, the CEO said that Suresh Raina being a cricket legend and a revered figure in India holds considerable influence, particularly among the youth.

“This influence can be harnessed to encourage more individuals to participate in the electoral process, leading to higher voter turnout and greater civic engagement”, the CEO said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Suresh Raina said that many players from J&K are playing well at National and International levels. “We hope that in coming time more people would come at national and International level,” he said.

He also appealed that youth of J&K should also come forward and get themselves registered as voters before 09 December 2023 to elect their candidates. He added that it was very necessary for a healthy democracy that people should vote in large numbers.