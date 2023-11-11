J-K: “We have rescued tourists”, says official after fire breaks out at Dal Lake

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11: Some tourists were rescued after a fire broke out at Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar District, fire officials said on Saturday.

The official added that around 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the blaze.

The fire started at 5:15 am on Saturday morning.

“Some 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the fire. We can’t identify the source of this fire, we are identifying it. We started the rescue operation immediately after receiving the call,” Station House Officer Fire Service, Farooq Ahmad told ANI.

He further said they also asked for manpower from the district headquarters in Srinagar.

Upon receiving a call, fire service officials reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

“The situation is under control…There were five houseboats and eight huts…We have rescued tourists also,” the official further added.

The officials further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of lives in the blaze.

The fire, which began in one of the houseboats on Friday late at night, quickly spread and engulfed several others. (ANI)