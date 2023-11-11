Labourer dies after army truck hits motorcycle in J&K’s Doda

Bhaderwah, Nov 11: A 29-year-old biker died and his friend who was riding pillion was injured after an army truck hit their two-wheeler from the rear on Batote -Kishtwar National highway near Thathri town on Saturday morning, police said.

An official said the bikers were going to Bhaderwah for work when they were hit by the Army truck at Haneja Morh, 4km from Thathri Market, at 8.15am.

The pillion rider Mohd Sharief (27) who received minor injuries told Greater Kashmir that after attending a family function at Daraie, they were on way to Sartingal area of Bhaderwah where they both work as labourers on the bike at around 6am.

“When we reached near Haneja Morh, an army truck while overtaking hit them from behind. We both fell on the road but Mohd Aslam Deedar who was driving the bike came under the tyre of the truck and got grievously injured. The bike was also badly damaged,” said Mohd Sharief.

He further added that they were rushed to the GMC Doda in Army truck, where Aslam was declared dead on arrival.

Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda, said that a case has been registered under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code against the driver and the Army vehicle has been also seized.

“The deceased who has been identified as Mohd Aslam Deedar, son Din Ali of village Daraie had a valid driving license and was wearing a helmet at the time of mishap,” the SSP said, adding that all legal formalities have been completed and the body is being handed over to the family members.