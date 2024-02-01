Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 01: The Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world, has been blocked due to shooting stones at the T2 tunnel.

An official told News Agency Kashmir Scroll that the Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked due to shooting stones at T2 following heavy rainfall along NHW and snowfall between Ramsoo and Banihal.

The officer advised people to avoid journey on NHW until the road is cleared and to consult the traffic control unit before starting their journey.

Furthermore, the officer mentioned that the Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg road are already closed due to snow accumulation.