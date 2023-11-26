J&K LG pays tributes to martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Jammu, Nov 26: Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has paid tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack, he said: “Humble tributes to all those who lost their lives in the heinous Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We’ll always stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.

“I salute the valour and dedication of our security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland,” Sinha said, as per a statement, issued by his office.