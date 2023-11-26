Amid truce, second batch of Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners released

New Delhi, Nov 26: Qatar-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas resulted in the release of 13 Israeli hostages and 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Late Saturday night and early Sunday saw the handover of the second batch of hostages, including 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals held in Gaza, from Hamas to the Red Cross.

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated the transfer of the hostages to Egypt, from where they proceeded to Israel. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) confirmed the identity of the released individuals, stating that 13 were Israelis and four were Thai nationals.

Simultaneously, Israel released the second group of Palestinian prisoners, who crossed the Beitunia checkpoint in the West Bank. As they emerged, they were warmly welcomed by crowds of supporters and family members who had endured delays and uncertainties. Among the released Palestinians, six were women, and several boys under 18 years old.

The freed prisoners reached Jerusalem, marking another significant second-day truce of four days in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Today marks the third day of a four-day pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The anticipation on both sides is palpable as the release of a third batch of hostages and detainees is awaited.

Earlier, a delay in the release of the second batch of hostages was successfully resolved through mediation involving Egypt and Qatar. This brought relief to the families and friends eagerly awaiting the return of their loved ones amidst the complex backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.