Kashmir shivers, Konibal coldest at minus 6.0 degree Celsius

Kashmir shivers, Konibal coldest at minus 6.0 degree Celsius-- Photo: Mubashir Khan
Author Avatar

GK Web Desk

December 10, 2023 10:39 am No Comments

Srinagar, Dec 10: The minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point in Kashmir while Konibal was coldest at minus 6.0 degree Celsius.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree Celsius.

Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.0 degree Celsius while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 5.5 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg it settled at minus 4.2 degree Celsius.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 + 14 =