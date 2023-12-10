Kashmir shivers, Konibal coldest at minus 6.0 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Dec 10: The minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point in Kashmir while Konibal was coldest at minus 6.0 degree Celsius.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree Celsius.

Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.0 degree Celsius while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 5.5 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg it settled at minus 4.2 degree Celsius.