Three killed in earthmover accident in J&K’s Reasi

Srinagar, Dec 10: Three persons, including the driver, were killed after an earthmover met with an accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

Reports said that an earthmoving machine turned turtle at Sungri late last night, resulting in the death of three people, including the driver.

Two among the deceased were identified as Munshi Nitish Kumar and Rajinder Singh. The identity of the third deceased person was not immediately known.

A police officer said a case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.