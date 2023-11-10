Kashmiri Fitness Guru to judge prestigious Mr. and Ms India event

Srinagar, Nov 10: In a big news for sports enthusiasts of Jammu and Kashmir, a fitness guru from the Union Territory has been selected as one of the jury members for the prestigious Mr. and Ms. India event this year.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, a former athlete in bodybuilding sport, is among 20-member jury for Mr. and Ms. India 2023, which is being organised by World Fitness Federation (WFF) and is scheduled to be held on December 15,16 and 17 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

“I am the first athlete from Jammu and Kashmir’s fitness community to serve as a judge for an event of this magnitude,” Khan was quoted by a Srinagar based wire agency.

Khan will be leading a team of top-notch fitness gurus from India to judge the competition. These members have made a great contribution to the fitness industry of India and have given top-level athletes to India.

Khan, an accomplished bodybuilder, expressed pride in judging the upcoming event, anticipating a tough competition with participants from various states.

As a trainer, he believes his presence will motivate young individuals to strive for higher goals.

Notably, Khan served on the jury for selecting Mr. and Ms. India in Odisha last year. Currently, he is actively preparing athletes for both national and international competitions, contributing to the evolving fitness scene in Kashmir, where local talents aspire to make a mark on the global stage through dedicated efforts.