LG Ladakh grieved over loss of lives in Zojila accident 

Srinagar, Dec 08: Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh, Brigadier B D Mishra (Retd) on Friday expressed grief over the tragic road accident near Zojila, in which five Kargil residents lost their lives.

“My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families in Sankoo who lost their loved ones in the tragic road accident at Zoji-la on Thursday. May the soul of the departed ones rest in eternal peace and may their families find strength in these challenging times” the office of Lieutenant Governor Ladakh posted on X.

Notably, in a tragic road accident near Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Thursday five persons died after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident after it rolled down into a deep gorge near Zojila Pass.

The ill-fated vehicle was on way from Sonamarg to Kargil. All the deceased were residents of Kargil district. This was the second fatal accident in three days.