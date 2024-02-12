Lieutenant Governor interacts with 120-member delegation of Pahari Community at Raj Bhawan

Jammu, Feb 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the 120-member delegation of Pahari Community at Raj Bhawan today.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to ensure that the benefits of Scheduled Tribes reservation is extended to Pahari, Padari, Koli and Gadda Brahmin this year and they are included in the Tribal plan schemes.

The prominent Pahari leaders conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering the Pahari community while safeguarding the interest of Gujjar, Bakarwals and other listed tribes.

“We are all brothers and working with aim of nation-building,” the Pahari community members said.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig, former Deputy Chief Minister lauded the Central Government and the UT Administration for fulfilling the long pending demands of the Paharis and other communities.

Rafiq Shah, a Pahari leader said that after 75 year of political and social slavery, Justice has been delivered. He said, today we are feeling empowered and free.

Senior leader Vibodh Gupta said that Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari community will work together for the development of J&K. He said Scheduled Tribes Community will play a major role in developmental journey of UT.

Dinesh Sharma lauded the historic decision of the government to grant scheduled tribe status to Paharis, Padari Tribes, Koli and Gadda Brahmin. It has removed the developmental imbalance and strengthened the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, he said.

This is a dawn of new prosperity of the Pahari community and the bright future of our young generation, Flail Singh said.

Raja Ajaz said the present government under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister has created a conducive atmosphere for the Pahari community and the entire border belt.

Anjum, Pradeep Sharma, Iqbal Malik and Murtaza Khan thanked the UT Administration for working as a bridge between the Pahari community and the Government of India and ensure justice for the community.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation that the issues projected by them will be implemented in letter and spirit.

He further asked the community elders to constitute a Samiti of prominent members for seamless coordination with Government Officials on the issues concerning the community.

Safina Baig, Chairperson, District Development Council Baramulla; senior political leaders, former PRI members, retired government officials, community elders and youth leaders were present during the interaction.