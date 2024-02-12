Leopard carcass found in Ichgam Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 12: A leopard carcass was on Monday afternoon found in Budgam district.

A Wildlife Department official told GNS that a leopard carcass was found by locals in Ichgam Budgam. “A team was sent to the site, which recovered the carcass and lifted it to Dachigam for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of its death”, the official said.

The incident has gained attraction of authorities after a leopard was sighted multiple times in different parts of the central Kashmir district.

Notably, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Sections 428, 429 say that killing, poaching, maiming, poisoning, or torturing an animal is a cognizable offense and immediately FIR must be lodged in the area police station. The punishment for such an act is rigorous imprisonment which may extend to five years or fine or both.