LS adjourned for the day, over 30 MPs suspended for remainder of Winter Session

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till Tuesday 11 a.m. amid uproar by the opposition MPs after suspending a total of over 30 MPs including Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the remainder of the Winter Session.

The Lok Sabha suspended three more members — K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque — pending the report of Privileges Committee.

The MPs were suspended after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to suspend more Opposition leaders from Lok Sabha.

Rajdenra Agarwal, who was in the chair, announced the suspension through voice vote.

Those suspended included Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Benrjee ET Md Basheer, G Selvan, CN Annadurai, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dr T Sumathy, Gaurav Gogoi, TR Balu, Shatabdi Roy, Saugata Roy, Kaushlendra Kumar, Amar Singh and others for utter disregard to the House and displaying the placards in the House.

Meanwhile, Jaikumar, Abdul Kalikh, and Vasanth were suspended till the report of the privileges committee for creating disorder in the House.

On December 14, a total of 13 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended, while one Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was suspended for the remainder of the session.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement by Home Minister Amit Shah in both the Houses over the December 13 Parliament security breach.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times amid the uproar by the opposition MPs.

Meanwhile, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in the House earlier in the day.