Mehboob Beg concerned over defunct J&K Public Service Commission

Srinagar, Jan 23: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary (Organization) Mehboob Beg expressed grave concern over J&K Public Service Commission lying defunct, saying the matter deserves to be taken on priority basis.

He said due to sheer apathy of current administration hundreds of aspirants await recruitment but nobody cares for them.

“JKPSC is totally defunct due to the sheer apathy of the current administration. Hundreds await recruitment and not a care in the world. I hope this gets the priority it deserves”, Beg said on a post on X.

It is worthwhile to mention that JKPSC is lying defunct for the last two months following expiration of the tenure of its Chairman and the members.