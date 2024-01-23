Devotees pray for rain and snow at Nowhatta Srinagar shrine GK Video Desk January 23, 2024 5:01 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:15 − fourteen = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Mehboob Beg concerned over defunct J&K Public Service CommissionNext Next post: Robust security set up in place for Republic Day celebration: Div Com Kashmir