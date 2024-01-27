MeT predicts extended wet spell from tomorrow

Srinagar, Jan 27:Amid successive Western Disturbances affecting J&K, an extended wet spell is expected from tomorrow afternoon till 3rd February, weatherman said today.

As already reported, over a couple of Western Disturbances will be affecting J&K in following days.

Quoting an official from the meteorological department, news agency GNS reported an ‘extended’ wet spell is expected from Sunday afternoon which will last till 3rd February.

The official said that between January 28th-29th, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places with “heavy snowfall” over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir Division: Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian and Kulgam from the night of January 28 to January 29 late afternoon and evening.

On January 30-31, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places with chances of “heavy snowfall” over few higher reaches, he said.

From February 1-3, he said, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places.

In Jammu division the official said there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in plains and for higher altitudes he said light to moderate snowfall is expected between 28th January and the afternoon of 3rd February.

A significant drop in day temperature is expected during the period, the official said.

The MeT office also issued an advisory, warning that the weather may lead to temporary closure of roads along the higher reaches including the important passes of Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna Top, Razdan pass, and Zojila etc, especially during January 28-31.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” it said.

Farmers are also advised to withhold irrigation and application of fertilizer while they should also drain out excess water from the orchards and fields during this period.

Meanwhile, night temperature hovered above normal at most places barring twin capitals with Srinagar recording a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 0.5°C on previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.1°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.8°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.8°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against minus 3.7°C on the previous night and the temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.0°C and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C, Batote 3.1°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is presently going through ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1st.