Srinagar, Dec 20: In a multi-crore scam, Cyber Police Kashmir on Wednesday carried out raids and seized incriminating materials including electronic devices and documents, besides freezing some bank accounts.

The raids were carried out by different teams of Cyber Police Kashmir in the offices of ‘Curative Survey Private Limited’ in Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, and Pulwama and more are expected as investigations have been expedited.

“Two persons have been detained for questioning,” official sources said, adding that they have been put to sustained interrogation.

Officials said that Cyber Police Kashmir received information that a company, operating under the name Curative Survey Private Limited and through a fraudulent website, has allegedly scammed and cheated individuals.

They said that the victims were deceived by the fraudulent company, enticing them to invest their hard-earned money with false promises of substantial returns.

Officials said that during the preliminary investigation, it revealed that the said company exhorted the common public to register on its website and become a partner in surveys it was undertaking.

The registered individuals were promised payment for undertaking those surveys.

In the last few days, they said the said company allegedly stopped the due payment to persons registered with it, and its promoters and directors absconded and were not reachable by their staff and registered individuals.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Cyber Police Kashmir registered a case, FIR No 39/2023, under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act in Cyber PS Kashmir Zone, Srinagar.

“Investigations and details from some victims indicate that the company had allegedly promised payments to persons who were registering on their website and carrying out daily survey activities,” Cyber Police officials said. “The lure of easy money within a short period attracted unsuspecting individuals to subscribe to this allegedly fake and fraudulent scheme.”

In the initial stages of the investigation, Cyber Police Kashmir has frozen several identified accounts operated by the said company.

“Searches were conducted at multiple locations and registered offices of the company and same stands sealed as well. During searches incriminating materials including electronic devices and documents were seized,” it said.

“The registered owner promoters of this company are being identified and being investigated. The role of local office staff and persons promoting the schemes on social media is also being investigated.”

Cyber Police has urged people again and advised them to be cautious of online scams and urged them to verify the credentials of online schemes before investing their hard-earned money.

It said that citizens affected by this scam are requested to share relevant information, if any, with the investigation agency.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that the matter is being investigated.

“Matter has been brought to our notice and police is working on technical inputs,” he told reporters here. “Probe is underway, we are hopeful that people will get their money back.”

The divisional commissioner urged the people to behave cautiously as prevention is better than falling prey to such incidents.