NC expels senior Bandipora leader for ‘weakening’ party

Bandipora, Nov 8: The National Conference on Wednesday expelled Ghulam Rasool Naz, a two-time MLA and the district party president of Bandipora, from the party.

During his speech at the convention called by the party, which Naz skipped,

Vice President Omar Abdullah accused the latter of causing a division within the Bandipora faction of the party.

“There is no place for individuals who sow division and weaken the party. Our primary concern is not external threats but the challenges posed by individuals within the party,” he said referring to Naz and his daughter-in-law, who were portrayed by the NC as the party’s representatives in Bandipora.

Omar Abdullah also announced that Advocate Nazir Malik, the constituency in-charge in Bandipora, would be promoted as the new face of the party for the upcoming elections.

Political observers say that the split in the party happened when Malik was appointed as the constituency in-charge several years ago.