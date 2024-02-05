“NDA will get 400 and BJP 370+ in Lok Sabha polls”: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.

PM Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, cited the revocation of Article 370, which was removed during the second term of his government and said that the BJP will win 370 seats in its third term.

“A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that ‘Abki baar 400 paar’. I don’t go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats,” PM Modi said.

“We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women’s empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed,” he added.

Further, the Prime Minister emphasized that the third term of his government would be full of big decisions.

“I had announced from the Red Fort that I want to see the country at the pinnacle of prosperity for the next 1000 years. The third term will be the term to lay the foundation for the next 1000 years. I am filled with great faith in the Indians and the country. I have immense confidence in the 140 crore citizens of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Listing out the achievements of his government, PM Modi said, “25 crore people have come out of poverty in 10 years. If the poor get resources and self-respect, they have the power to defeat poverty. With this thinking, we gave resources and self-respect to the poor. Today 50 crore poor people have bank accounts. Four crore poor have permanent houses. 11 crores are getting pure water from the tap. More than 55 crore poor people have got an ‘Ayushman Bharat’ card. 80 crore people have been provided with the facility of free grains.”

While explaining the governance of his government, he asserted, “Modi asked those who were not asked before.”

PM Modi also mentioned that by introducing the PM-Janman scheme, the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) have developed.

“For the first time in the country, the PVTGs who are very backward people among the backwards and are very small in numbers. We have made a ‘PM-JANMAN’ scheme that has worked for their development. We have changed the direction of development by making those who were the last villages on the border the first villages. When I advocate millets, I am concerned about the welfare of more than three crore millets farmers,” he said.