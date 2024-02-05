Local skiers’ bravery saves several lives as avalanche hits Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Feb 05: An avalanche struck the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Monday, a third reported from the hill-station in past week.

Fortunately, no loss of life is reported, courtesy bravery and cooperation of local skiers who rescued several people caught in the avalanche.

Today, a snow avalanche occurred at Gulmarg during the late afternoon, trapping 2 individuals under the debris. Fortunately prompt actions by local skiers led to their swift rescue & both are now safe. Incident took place in the Green Zone, designated as a controlled skiing area. pic.twitter.com/B9cLqQOfUN — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) February 5, 2024

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that two avalanches occured at Affarwat in Gulmarg resulting in mayhem. Following this, a group of local skiers immediately took on themselves and applying their knowledge and expertise in rescue operations saved several lives, the official said.

The official stated that their swift response played a crucial role in locating and freeing many skiers who were trapped under the snow, greatly reducing the potential for tragedy.

All the people including tourists are said to be safe, reported KS.