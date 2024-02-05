Twin sisters’ adorable reporting on snowfall enchants people, garner massive reactions

Adorable Video Shows Little Girls ‘Reporting’ On Snowfall In Kashmir, Anand Mahindra Reacts

New Delhi, Feb 4: People on the Internet are reacting to the endearing video of snowfall reporting by two little sisters from Kashmir. Their jubilant take on the snow has garnered the attention of top Indian Industrialist as well.

The chariman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra who often engages his 11-million followers with meaningful posts, also reacted to the video on his X handle.

Twinning by donning blue woolen caps, grey pherans and pink lowers, the sisters with all their innocence and excitement embrace the long-awaited snowfall. ”Here we are surrounded by snow from every side and it feels like the layers of milk,” says one of the sisters as she rolls a snowball.

Sleds on Snow Or Shayari on Snow. My vote goes to the second…#Sunday pic.twitter.com/qajdrVYyr7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2024

”Allah finally listened to our prayers and made snowfall to happen, It is like paradise,” the thrilled sisters are seen saying in the video.

”Sleds on Snow Or Shayari on Snow. My vote goes to the second,” the industrialist wrote while sharing the video.

Internet users loved the adorable video and poured heart and love emojis in the comments section. People called the video ”super cute” and loved the delightful and innocent expressions of the girls, NDTV reported.

One user wrote, ”The other’s facial expressions are also very cute…beautiful sisters.” Another said, ”Oh My God What a cute video. Enjoyed watching it. Worth sharing.”

A third user commented, ”Cuteness overloaded.” A fourth added, ”A symphony of snowflakes, nature’s gentle twist… Two little angels enjoying the cold and crisp.”

A fifth wrote, ”It seems as if the cloud has descended to the earth with its two fairies.” Yet another added, ”Childhood never comes again Enjoy it as much as possible.”