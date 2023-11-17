NIA attaches property of under trial terror operative in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar, Nov 17: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the properties of an under-trail terror operative facing charges of seizure of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics.

An NIA spokesperson said Mohd Yaseen, a resident of district Poonch in Jammu, is an operative of the banned terrorist organisation, Tehreek ul Mujahideen (TuM).

“Acting on orders of the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency has attached four properties belonging to Mohd. Yaseen under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, in the case RC-02/2021/NIA/JMU. The properties are located in the accused’s village of Dhrooti (Dhabi) in Tehsil Balakot, District Poonch,” statement said.

Yaseen was arrested on 27th December 2020, and a cache of arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered from his possession. He was charge-sheeted on 24th June 2021 and is currently facing trial under sections 121 A & 122 of IPC read with section 120B of IPC, Section 7/25 of Arms Act 1959, as well as Sections 3 & 4 Explosive Substances Act and Sections 13, 18 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967, spokesperson added.

“The case came to light with the arrest of one Mohd. Mustafa, which led to the arrest of Mohd. Yaseen and another accused, Mohd. Farooq, along with the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics from their possession. NIA investigations in the case subsequently exposed a conspiracy to attack religious places in Mendhar area with grenades,” NIA Spokesperson said in a statement.