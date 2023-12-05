NIA raids 8 places in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case

New Delhi [India], December 5: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

The raids are still underway in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at seven locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu, said sources privy to the development.

The agency sleuths are carrying out these raids at Shopian and Baramulla, among other areas. The places searched included the residents and other hideouts of the suspects linked to the case.

The raids were conducted days after the central agency arrested an accused in the Pakistan-backed terrorism case involving the delivery of weapons through drones to militants active in Kashmir.

The agency had shared the input on Ovember 29 after a team from the NIA Jammu Branch nabbed 22-year-old namely Zakir Hussain of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on November 27.

He was the eight accused to be arrested in the case registered by the NIA on July 30 last year after taking over the case from Kathua Police.

One of the seven accused arrested earlier had died due to cardiac arrest while in judicial custody while two Pakistan-based terror operatives are absconding.

NIA is continuing with its investigations in the matter to unravel the bigger conspiracy of Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out acts of terror and violence in the Kashmir valley and across India. (ANI)