Car catches fire on highway in Kulgam, travellers safe

Anantnag, Dec 5: A private car was charred to a crisp after it “suddenly” caught fire along Jammu-Srinagar highway near Shamsipora in Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle (JK02CL- 4090) belonging to one Arvin Pandita son of M L Pandita of Jammu and other travellers, whose number was not immediately known immediately, escaped unhurt in the fire, they said.

Personnel from Police station Qaimoh reached the spot and started further necessary action.

SHO Qaimoh Museer Asgar told GNS that there were no injuries reported and all people travelling in the vehicle are safe. (GNS)