Nine passengers injured after vehicle falls off cliff in J-K’s Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 27: At least nine passengers were hospitalised with injuries after a vehicle they were on board fell from a cliff at Manjakote area in Rajouri, officials said on Saturday evening.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a vehicle bearing registration number JK11 5057, fell from a cliff at Guglinar, Kakora in Manjakote.

In the incident, they said, nine on board passengers identified as Gul Hussain (70) son of Feroz Di, Mohammad Waseem (26) son of Mohammad Razzaq, Khadim Hussain (65) son of Abdul Khan, Rukhsana Kouser (25) wife of Mohammad Younis, Zaifan (5) son of Mohammad Younis, Mohammad Shabir (28) son of Gul Hussain, Abid Hussain (11) son of Mohammad Naseer, Sobia Kauser (20) daughter of Mushtaq Hussain – all residents of Guglinar Kakora and Kulzam Begum wife of Mohammad Rafiq of Tandwal, sustained injuries.

“All the injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital”, the officials added.

Meanwhile a police official confirming the incident said, “Cognisance has been taken for investigations.”