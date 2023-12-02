Omar Abdullah targets ECI, BJP over delay in J&K assembly polls

Srinagar, Dec 02: National Conference Vice-President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday hit out at the Election Commission of India and BJP for delay in holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As far as ECI is concerned questions are being raised on its role. We have repeatedly asked them why elections are not being held in J&K,” Omar Abdullah said while talking to media persons on the sidelines of a party convention held in Nowshera area of Rajouri.

He said ECI itself had admitted that there is a vacum in J&K which needs to be filled. “…but I want to ask them why elections are not being held here,” he said.

Omar said that Election Commission (EC) is escaping from the situation and putting the ball in the court of Centre and J&K government while saying that final call on holding polls will be taken after discussions with Home Ministry and J&K administration.

“If this is a fact it means BJP does not want elections to be held in Jammu & Kashmir,” Omar said and added, “We hold Election Commission and BJP equally responsible for not holding elections in J&K as they are duty bound to hold democratic exercise in the region,” he added.

Quoting former Prime Minister of India Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Omar said, “Friends can be changed but neighbours can’t. So Pakistan is equally duty bound to make atmosphere cordial for talks. He said what is wrong in it if we are invoking Vajpayee’s Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat”.