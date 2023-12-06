One dead, 22 injured in bus accident on Rajouri highway

Rajouri, Dec 06: One person died while 22 others were injured in a road accident on the Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Reports said the accident took place when a canter bus on way to Rajouri from Manjakote turned turtle near Radha Soami Ashram in Thandikassi village near Rajouri town.

They said that the vehicle knocked two cars before turning turtle.

A man, aged around 30, died on the spot after he got crushed under the vehicle while twenty two passengers have been evacuated from the site and taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment.

All the injured are having multiple injuries while twelve among them are students who were moving towards their schools.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that all the twenty two injured are being treated for multiple injuries.