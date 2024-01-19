Paras Health Srinagar & Athwas Group host free medical camp in Mehjoor Nagar Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 19: Paras Health Dalgate Srinagar and Athwass Group of Humanity on Friday organized a free medical camp in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar. The even witnessed the presence of key figures dedicated to humanitarian cause.

Rouf Elahi, Chairman of Athwass Group of Humanity, NGO expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts in addressing healthcare needs within the community. He highlighted the significant impact such initiatives have on the well-being of the residents.

Distinguished attendees included Chairman Rehmatan Lil Almeen Foundation NGO Sheikh Firdous Ali, Chairman Kashmir Concern NGO Dr. Towseef Bhat, social activist Syed Aijaz Kashani, Chairman Noor ul Falah Foundation Aslam Sheikh, and Chairman White Globe NGO Adv. Syed Junaid Sadaat graced the occasion with their presence which underscored the importance of collaboration in fostering positive change.

During the event, medical staff from Paras Health Srinagar was acknowledged for their unwavering commitment and dedication. Certificates of appreciation were presented to recognize their invaluable contribution to the success of the Free Medical camp.

Chairman Rehmatan lil almeen foundation NGO Mr, Sheikh Firdous Ali said the Free Medical Camp drew an overwhelming response from the community, with thousands of patients benefiting from the services provided.

Chairman Kashmir Concern NGO Dr, Touseef said the event not only addressed immediate healthcare needs but also strengthened the bonds of unity and compassion within Mehjoor Nagar, while speaking in the occasion social activist Syed Aijaz Kashani said this collaborative endeavor exemplifies the power of collective action in creating a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.