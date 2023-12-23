Poonch civilian killings: Army vows full support to investigation

Srinagar, Dec 23: Army on Saturday said it would extend full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigation into the deaths of three civilians in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing details on X, ADG PI -Indian Army said: “Search operations by the Security Forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations”.

Earlier, J&K government said that legal action regarding the matter has been initiated. It also announced compensation to the next of kin of the deceased civilians.